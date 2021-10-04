Lunedì 04 Ottobre 2021

Fotogallery

Maltempo: la piena del Bormida ad Acqui Terme

ACQUI TERME - Le foto della piena del fiume Bormida ad Acqui Terme, nell'area degli Archi Romani, scattate dalla Protezione Civile. LEGGI TUTTI GLI AGGIORNAMENTI SUL MALEMPO

Le notizie più lette

Il lutto

Nella tragedia aerea di Milano
è morto anche un casalese

03 Ottobre 2021 ore 22:04
Maltempo

Alessandria, domani chiuse
tutte le scuole

04 Ottobre 2021 ore 15:29
Il lutto

Alessandria piange
il professor Guido Ratti

30 Settembre 2021 ore 08:47
