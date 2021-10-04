Maltempo: la piena del Bormida ad Acqui Terme

Lo spoglio live
Elezioni: tutti i risultati
dei 21 Comuni alessandrini
04 Ottobre 2021 ore 15:43
Fotogallery
ACQUI TERME - Le foto della piena del fiume Bormida ad Acqui Terme, nell'area degli Archi Romani, scattate dalla Protezione Civile. LEGGI TUTTI GLI AGGIORNAMENTI SUL MALEMPO
Le notizie più lette
Nella tragedia aerea di Milano
è morto anche un casalese
Alessandria, domani chiuse
tutte le scuole
Alessandria piange
il professor Guido Ratti
Solidarietà
04 Ottobre 2021 ore 11:49
Maltempo
04 Ottobre 2021 ore 13:25
Fotogallery
04 Ottobre 2021 ore 12:18
Viabilità
04 Ottobre 2021 ore 12:12